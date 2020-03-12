12 minutes ago

The Assemblies of God church has banned all pastors and other ranking members from travelling in the wake of the coronavirus scourge.

A letter signed by the Superintendent of the Church Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong Manso stated that there is a temporary suspension on all foreign travels and only urgent and safe travels will be allowed.

The release also stated that no Pastor shall be given an Introductory letter to any of the Embassies within the period of the temporary hold up.

This comes after the government of Ghana and the University of Cape-Coast all banned their staff from embarking on foreign trips.

The measures by the Church come after the Ivory Coast on Wednesday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a 45-year-old Ivorian man who had recently travelled to Italy, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast, Francophone West Africa’s largest economy, is the eighth country in sub-Saharan Africa to report a confirmed case after Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, South Africa, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

South Africa announced six new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing its total to 13, the most in sub-Saharan Africa. North African countries have also recorded nearly 100 cases.

The patient in Ivory Coast is in stable condition in hospital in the commercial capital Abidjan, the health ministry said in a statement.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday directed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to make available the cedi equivalent of $100 million to enhance Ghana’s Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

This amount, according to President Akufo-Addo, “is to fund the expansion of infrastructure, purchase of materials and equipment, and public education.”

Delivering an address to the nation on Wednesday, 11th March 2020, the President explained that, with the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the Coronavirus disease as “a pandemic”, it is important that Ghana steps up her preparedness to ensure that, beyond the initial measures that have been put in place, a ‘whole of Ghana’ approach is adopted in preparation for a possible hit within the country’s borders.