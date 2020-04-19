2 hours ago

The Bia West District Assembly in the Western North Region has handed over an isolation centre to the District Health Directorate to help handle COVID -19 cases.

Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the facility, Mr John Koah, District Chief Executive commended the government and the Local Government Ministry for assisting them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) aimed at managing the spread of the virus.

He explained that the facility had two holding rooms with a washroom each and two offices for health professionals, equipped with television sets to make patients comfortable.

He said the assembly and the health directorate would do everything possible to ensure that the virus did not spread.

The DCE however noted that residents owed it a responsibility to adhere to the World Health Organisation and Ghana Health Service accepted protocols which include; regularly washing hands with soap under running water, frequent use of hand sanitizer, practising social distancing and avoiding overcrowded places to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr Francis Amissah, District Health Director, expressed gratitude to the district assembly for the facility since according to him, it would go a long way to assist the health directorate to manage and stop the spread of the disease.

Nana Ennin Baffour,chief of Sefwi- Essam appealed to residents especially land Lords to give out information on persons who recently moved into their houses to health authorities in order to stop the spread of the disease.

Peacefmonline