Former MP for La Dadekotopon constituency, Nii-Amasah Namoale says he is not impressed with government’s approach to the fight against Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

He claims to be “scared” for his life and the negative impact this pandemic will bring on Ghanaians if the right measures are not applied.

“They [NPP government] claim they are doing something, my brother they are not doing anything," he said.

Nana Addo Chasing The Virus

Namoale who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the high rise of Coronavirus cases in Ghana.

“Nana Addo [President] is chasing the virus rather than preventing it. When we asked him to close our borders, he never listened. He is the cause of all these,” he accused.

'Hazardous' Contact Tracing

The former lawmaker also said the contact tracing approach by government to identify persons infected with the virus has not been the best.

He described it as “hazardous” - adding that “Only God is helping us in this country.”

Ghana Records 5,127 COVID-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced on Tuesday, 12th May, 2020 that Ghana has recorded 427 new coronavirus cases, increasing the country's case count to 5,127.

The Director-General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Aboagye, announced this at a media briefing.

The Greater Accra Region has recorded 89 new cases while the Ashanti Region has 307 new cases.

The Central Region has also recorded 27 new cases with the Western and Volta regions recording three and one, respectively.

Of the 5,127 cases, 1,474 were recorded from routine surveillance, 115 are travellers who were put into mandatory quarantine upon arrival and the remaining 3,538 were identified from enhanced surveillance.

Recoveries and deaths, however, still stand at 494 and 22, respectively, bringing the active cases to 4,611.

“Our total recoveries as of yesterday are 494 and we have about 180 awaiting their second negative tests, which will increase the number of recoveries," Dr. Aboagye added.