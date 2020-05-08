1 hour ago

The Minority in Parliament has called on Ghanaians to blame the deaths of Ghanaians in relation to the COVID-19 disease on the bad management of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Thursday, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrissu said the bad management of the disease by the President is what has lead to the increase in cases.

The Minority Leader was of the opinion that the country could have achieved more successes in the fight against the disease if the President had learnt from best practices in countries like United States of America (USA) and United Kingdom (UK).

He said the number of confirmed cases in the country has increased largely because of the rush in lifting the lockdown placed on two regions.

To him and the Minority, the country wouldn’t have reached this stage of infections if the President had not lifted the lockdown.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in the country has risen to 3,091, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This comes after the GHS recorded 372 new cases of the disease.

The Bono Region has become the 13th region to confirm a new case. The case was recorded in the Jaman North District.

The number of recovered patients have also increased to 303.

Below is the regional breakdown:

The Greater Accra Region remains at the top of the case count list with 2,579 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region with 165 and the Eastern Region with 95.

Greater Accra Region – 2,579

Ashanti Region – 165

Eastern Region – 95

Western North Region – 56

Central Region – 50

Western Region – 32

Volta Region – 30

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 23

Upper West Region – 19

Northern Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0