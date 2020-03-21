13 minutes ago

Three more confirmed cases of the global pandemic, coronavirus have been recorded in the Greater Accra Regional capital, Accra and Ashanti Region.

Three (3) new COVID-19 cases confirmed on the 20th March 2020. Two were reported from Greater Accra Region and one from Ashanti Region.

1. 55-year-old Ghanaian woman; resident of the UK; returned to Ghana within two weeks; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

2. 84-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of the United Kingdom; came back to Ghana within the past two (2) weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

3. 27-year-old Chinese male; returned to Ghana (Ashanti Region) in the past two weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.

This brings to a total of nineteen (19) confirmed cases in Ghana, with no death. Contact tracing has started in all these confirmed cases.