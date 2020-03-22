2 hours ago

Peacefmonline.com can authoritatively state that three more cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed by health officials in Ghana, bringing the number of cases to 24; with one death recorded.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), “23 of the confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation and one of the cases who had an underlying chronic pulmonary condition prior to having COVID-19 died on Saturday, March 21, 2020”.

Imported & "Local" Cases

17 out of the 23 persons are Ghanaians, and seven (7) are foreign nationals from Norway, Lebanon, China, France and the UK.

Contact Tracing

The GHS further revealed that "a total of 575 contacts have been identified and are being tracked", adfing that "one (1) of the contacts developed symptoms and has been confirmed positive.

All the other twenty-three (23) confirmed cases are being managed in isolation; and are doing well on treatment."

What should I do to keep my spirit up while in self-quarantine?

Being under quarantine can be frightening. The following should be done to reduce anxiety

- Talk to the other members of the family about the COVID-19. Understanding the disease will reduce anxiety.

- Reassure young children using age-appropriate language.

- Think about how you have coped with difficult situations in the past and reassure yourself that you will cope with this situation too. Remember that quarantine won’t last for long.

- Keep in touch with family members and friends via telephone, email or social media.

- Stock plenty of materials to read to keep your mind occupied.

- Exercise regularly from your quarantine area.

- Ensure that you drink at least 8 glasses of water every day to keep hydrated.

- Eat all your meals in a timely manner.