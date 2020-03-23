31 minutes ago

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana have hit 27 while the death toll has hit 2.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed the new cases on its website.

A total of 521 suspected patients according to the Ghana Health Service were tested for COVID-19 by Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR).

“Out of the suspected, twenty-seven (27) cases including two (2) deaths have been confirmed. All the twenty-five (25) confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation,” the statement added but failed to give details on the patient who passed on.

The Ghana Health Service stated that among the confirmed cases, “20 are of Ghanaian nationality, majority of whom returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK.”

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 598 contacts have been identified and are being tracked, according to the Service.

“One (1) of the contacts developed symptoms and has been confirmed positive. Nineteen (19) people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up,” the statement added.