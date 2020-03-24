3 hours ago

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu has said the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana has risen from 27 to 52.

He made this disclosure at a presser in Accra, Tuesday.

"Out of the 185 test results received, we have 25 of those quarantined tested positive. If you add on to the earlier number of 27, it means we have 52 tested positive in our country at the moment.

"Those in quarantine, we have actually deployed psychologists to have chats with them. We are also in the process of handing them over to our case management teams we have set up. We have started taking them to isolated centres for case management," the minister said.

Out of the 52 confirmed cases, two persons have died.

On March 18, 2020, information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced that health experts had told government officials that the next two weeks will be critical in Ghana's fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said" the health experts tell us that the next two weeks are going to be critical in determining whether or not we are going to get significant community spread. They tell us that the general theory pandemic management is that often it is likely the numbers go up a bit before it curves or the situation gets better.

"Therefore, they are bracing for the possibility of some limited recordings of more cases in the medium term but they continue to assure us that the systems they are putting together and continue to ramp-up are such that we will be able to contain it and hold this virus in check."

Oppong Nkrumah affirmed the government's commitment in ensuring the safety of every citizen by ensuring that all the measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus are adhered to.