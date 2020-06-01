1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed churches and mosques to provide a register of names and contact details of all worshippers while service is to last for one hour.

According to the President “hand washing facilities and sanitisers must be provided, with a maximum duration of one (1) hour for each service.

This was announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a televised address to the nation on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

“Twenty-five percent (25%) attendance, with a maximum number of one hundred (100) congregants, can worship at a time in church or at the mosque, with a mandatory one metre rule of social distancing between congregants.

“In addition to the mandatory wearing of masks for all persons at all times in churches and mosques, a register of names and contact details of all worshippers and hand washing facilities and sanitisers must be provided, with a maximum duration of one (1) hour for each service.

“Religious institutions that are desirous of opening their premises to their members, such as churches, mosques and others, must disinfect, fumigate and put in place the requisite logistics needed to guarantee safe opening and operation. They must work with the designated, regulatory bodies and undertake test runs of the protocols I have outlined.

“I would appeal to them, in the case of Christians, on the first Sunday of re-opening, i.e. 7th June, in the case of the Adventists, Saturday, 6th June, and in the case of Muslims, on the first Friday, i.e. ?al?t al-Jumu?ah on 5th June, to dedicate their worship to prayers for the nation in these challenging times.”

He stated that, the Minister for Religious Affairs will on Monday, 1st June, outline, in detail, the specific guidelines for the safe reopening of churches and mosques.