2 hours ago

Authorities of the West Gonja Catholic hospital in Damongo and the West Gonja Municipal Health Directorate have collaborated to quarantine a man of about 35 years called Adam Alhassan who recently returned from Italy.

Bole based Nkilgi FM has followed a rife rumour circulating about the Damongo native Italy returnee allegedly carrying Coronavirus because he showed some symptoms such as coughing since he arrived about two weeks ago.

The authorities of the West Gonja Hospital and West Gonja Municipal Directorate intervened based on several reports and moved the Italy returnee to the hospital on Friday 20th March, 2020.

The blood sample of Adam Alhassan has been taken and will be swiftly moved to a health facility that has the testing kit for Coronavirus.

As of now, it has not confirmed Adam Alhassan is carrying the coronavirus until the results of the test is made known by the West Gonja hospital authorities.

Adam Alhassan’s condition has been a big issue for discussion in the Savannah Regional capital Damongo town the last few days.

Nkilgi FM spoke to the West Gonja Gonja Municipal Health Director Hajia Fusheina Sulemana and she neither confirmed nor denied the story.