2 hours ago

Refrigerated trucks being filled with the bodies of Americans who have died from COVID-19 are the latest disturbing scenes of the coronavirus pandemic currently crippling the world.

A nurse at a hospital in New York City, currently the epicentre of the outbreak in the United States, shared the photo with Buzzfeed News on Sunday morning after coming across the truck parked in an ambulance bay.

“I took it to show to people,” the nurse told Buzzfeed. “It is the ghastly reality of what we deal with and where some of us have ended up already.”