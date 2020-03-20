1 hour ago

A group calling itself the OneGhana Movement has opined that Ghana has failed to ramp up its efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus disease to reflect the exigencies of the situation.

The group in a statement stated that the situation is worrying, given the dire warnings issued by the WHO on the impending doom for Africa in the absence of concrete and workable interventions to deal with the situation.

According to them, "The failure of Government to enforce its orders against these bodies appears to lend the tacit endorsement of the president to these entities in their open defiance. The issuance of travel advisories by countries with superior intelligence capabilities relative to the disease further suggests a dire prospect about the global trend of the disease in the near foreseeable future, and the failure of Ghana to take the needed decisive action in time may spell doom for our country.”

The group has therefore asked the government to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency in Ghana.

We want the government to "Formally declare a state of emergency under Article 31 of the Constitution for the remainder of the President’s “4-week shutdown”, and take the necessary consequential actions necessary to preserve life and health, including de-crowding the business districts of our towns and cities as contemplated under said provisions.”

They also want the NIA to be ordered to stop the ongoing Ghana card registration exercise

