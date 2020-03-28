1 hour ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to eschew partisan politics in discussing matters relating to the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

He made the appeal as he addressed the nation for the fourth time on Friday, March 27, 2020.

He called for a united nation in dealing with the various, indicating that the common enemy was the coronavirus and not any individual or party.

“Fellow Ghanaians, we are in this together, and Government will stand by you. We are aware that there will be discomfort and difficulties for all of us over the next couple of weeks. As a responsive Government, we will continue to implement bold measures to mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus on businesses and households and ensure that job losses are minimized.

“We can defeat this virus if we all commit ourselves to respecting all the measures that have been outlined. I am confident that Ghanaians will comply with them, and the security services will not have to intervene, with extraordinary means, to enforce them. The love of country is deeply embedded in all of us, and I assure you that the security forces will conduct themselves with the necessary professionalism.” He said.