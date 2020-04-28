2 hours ago

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda has said domestic flight operations at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) are expected to resume this weekend.

According to him, safety measures amongst other protocols have been developed to guide operators of domestic flights to contain the spread of coronavirus on-board flights.

Speaking to the media in Accra on April 28 during a disinfection exercise at the Terminal 2 and 3 sections of the airport, the minister said; “In all of Africa, we are the only country that closed down the airport and is about to begin so we have to make sure that we do it well and right so we can lead the way and set the example for other African countries to follow. Perhaps getting towards the weekend, we’ll now begin the domestic flights,”

“The airport company, led by the port health officials would make sure that all the things that need to be installed to support the implementation of the protocol would take place. All the hand washing devices, sanitizers, and anything that needs to be done would be made available,” he added.

The minister also noted that all luggage and items will be checked by the airport company and port health officials in accordance with enforcing protocols.

These measures, he says, are necessary to guide flight operators, passengers and flight crews in their operations.

“We are deliberately doing this because we want to start domestic flights first. It also possbile that permission will also be granted to foreign embassies who want to evacuate their personnel as we've been doing. As and when they get permission and bring their personnel here, we’ll do what we normally do to ensure that the right thing is done to get them out of the country,” he disclosed.

The disinfection exercise will also be conducted at the Kumasi, Tamale, Wa and Takoradi airports respectively, according to the minister.