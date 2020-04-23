1 hour ago

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday confirmed that dozens of people escaped from mandatory quarantine in the capital, Nairobi.

The break out took place at KMTC Mbagathi centre on Tuesday.

Addressing the incident, President Uhuru said the government knew the identities of all those who had escaped, adding that they will be arrested and returned to finish their isolation period.

Local media reports placed the number of those who escaped at 50, but the Kenyan government is yet to confirm the figures.

In the video below, some people were filmed jumping over a perimeter wall at the quarantine center.