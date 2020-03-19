2 hours ago

Emirates airline has announced it is suspending flights to Ghana from March 20 to May 20,2020 over the Coronavirus outbreak in the world.

In a post on social media, the airliner said the move is part of measures to protect its customers and staff. Ghana has confirmed its 7th case of coronavirus, Information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced.

It comes two days after four additional cases were confirmed by the government. First two cases of the virus were recorded last Thursday.

On Monday, two Italians who were set to enter Ghana were stopped from entering the country. The move is part of Ghana’s effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Europe is currently the epicentre of the virus with more recent deaths recorded in Italy.

“There were two Italians who were coming from the epicentre and as soon as we got confirmation of the details, even though they were in the air, we had to make an arrangement at the airport to ensure that they do not get off the aircraft and that they are returned to their originating destination,” he told journalists Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Ghana has announced it is suspending routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.