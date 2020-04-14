57 minutes ago

TV broadcaster, Gifty Anti has called on President Akufo-Addo to stop pampering Ghanaians and enforce a total lockdown of the country to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have soared to 566 with 8 deaths and 4 recoveries.

The government, as part of measures to prevent further spread of the virus, has extended the restrictions on movement imposed on Kasoa, Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions by an additional week while the ban on social gatherings has also been extended by an additional 2 weeks.

The TV broadcaster, who tested negative for COVID-19 recently, was among over 1,000 persons who were compulsorily quarantined and tested after entering the country from coronavirus-hit countries.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 12, 2020, the TV broadcaster called on President Akufo-Addo to stop pampering Ghanaians and impose a total lockdown instead of the partial one.

She wrote: “Dear People of God, I think at this rate, I am compelled to join those calling for total lockdown. What? What is wrong with us? My people, when I got to the UK on 10th March 2020, there were 16 deaths. As of the time I was leaving on 22nd March 2020, the total number of deaths was close to 2,000. 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths, in less than 2 weeks. As of today, total deaths, due to coronavirus in the UK is about 10,000. All because they did not listen, just as Ghanaians are not LISTENING!!! Mr President, we can no longer do business as usual. I think you are over pampering us, Mr President. We will be the same people to blame and accuse you if this virus claims more lives. Please, something has to change and immediately too!!!”