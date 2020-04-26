11 minutes ago

Dr. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi, a lecturer at the Political Science Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST), has asserted that the coronavirus pandemic gives the NPP a higher chance at winning in this year’s elections.

Speaking in a phone interview with host, Kwame Afrifa, on Happy FM’s Epa hoa Daben political show, Dr. Samuel explained this saying that “with the little that the government can do to help Ghana in this coronavirus situation, if it is done well, will go a long way to make them victorious in the next general elections”.

He said, “anytime we are not in peaceful times and we have a legitimate government which has got legitimation by providing some public good, the sympathy he gets is not sympathy for being with the said party, but for the sake of national commitment. This will make the battle easier for them than it would have been in regular times”.

According to him, John Dramani Mahama will incur the wrath of Ghanaians if he comes out to do raw politics because people will conclude that he does not understand governance or care about the citizens.

Thus, implying that whichever political party plays its cards well during these dire times and gains the affection Ghanaians, will have a higher chance at winning this year’s elections.