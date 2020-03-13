The Emergency Committee of the Confederation of African Football has postponed this month’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers following growing concerns of COVID-19 and the latest declaration of the World Health Organization describing it as pandemic.

The following matches have been postponed until further notice:

Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers – Match days 3 and 4 initially scheduled from 25th – 31st March

FIFA Women U-20 World Cup Qualifiers – Initially scheduled from 20-22 March and 27-29 March

Total Women AFCON 2020 Qualifiers – Initially scheduled from 8th – 14 April 2020