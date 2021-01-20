2 hours ago

Ghana is still experiencing an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases as the latest data shared by the Ghana Health Service shows.

In the latest update on its website, the GHS puts the number of active cases at 2,174 indicating a report of 366 new cases.

This pushes the cumulative case count to 55,899 whilst the number of deaths has seen an addition of six new deaths, bringing the total to 358. The number of recorded recoveries now stands at 55,899.

The current number of active cases has 98 being severe and 36 being critical.

According to the GHS, this data is as of January 16, 2020.

Ghana over the last few weeks has seen the number of active cases increase from a few hundred to its current state of over two thousand.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation on Sunday expressed worry over the situation and warned that his government will not hesitate on imposing more stringent restrictions and measures if need be.