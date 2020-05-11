1 hour ago

Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI, Bright Simons, says the Ghana Health Service (GHS) must revise its theory of Ghana reaching its peak in COVID-19 infections since current developments indicate otherwise.

Last week, the Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr Ebenezer Badu Sarkodie, said during a press conference that Ghana had reached its peak in the number of daily infections with the rate likely to decline.

In a follow up press conference on the country's case count and case management, the Director General GHS, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, said Ghana since reaching its peak, in the number of daily infections, has consistently been recording a decline in daily numbers.

But reacting to an update on Ghana's case count on his Twitter page, Bright Simons said per discussions within the medical community indicating a likely jump of 20% in total case count, it is imperative that the GHS revises its peak theory as the call was made too soon.

"It is no longer controversial to say that GHS has to revise their peak theory as they called the trend too soon. The medical community is openly discussing newly discovered positive clusters in Ashaiman, Ablekuma & Korle Klottey likely to cause total case count to jump by ~20%." He shared in a Twitter post.

Ghana's COVID-19 case count as of this morning May 11, 2020 stands at 4,700 total confirmed cases, 494 recoveries and 22 recorded deaths.