1 hour ago

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is calling on all landlords and property owners to “immediately” furnish it with information on tenants who travelled into Ghana from Tuesday, March 3 to Monday, March 23.

“This is to enable the GIS effectively and efficiently identify such individuals through contact tracing for the Ghana Health Service to assess and manage them.”

A statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs of the Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, said failure to adhere to this will attract severe sanctions.

The sanctions will be in accordance with the laws of Ghana.

Ghana has scaled up testing of citizens in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Enhanced testing began by the Ghana Health Service on Monday will see citizens who returned to Ghana from Sunday, March 15 tested.

But the Ghana Immigration Service says “it will continue to take initiatives aimed at enforcing directives by relevant authorities to combat the deadly virus”.

The latest move covers Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians.