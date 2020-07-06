2 hours ago

It has emerged that over 150 medical doctors and dentists have so far tested positive for COVID-19 since Ghana recorded its first cases in March 2020.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) disclosed this in a statement, adding that the deadly virus has claimed the lives of four of its members.

They mentioned the first as a consultant physician and former Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule, who died in April at the University of Ghana Medical Centre and Dr Harry Boateng, a Specialist Paediatrician and Medical Superintendent at the Kwadaso SDA Hospital.

The others are a retired Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr Emmanuel Twagirayesu and Dr Richard Kisser, a Consultant Surgeon with the Trust Hospital.

“The National Executive Committee of the GMA informs all members with deep sorrow the unfortunate demise of four members of the association who have sadly succumbed to COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

“These fallen heroes have contributed immensely to the medical profession and their untimely demise constitutes a big loss to the fraternity. May their souls rest in perfect peace,” the GMA mourned.

It further lamented the alarming rate of infection among its members could have an adverse impact on the country’s health system given their frontline role in the fight against the pandemic.

It urged all members of the Association are expected to observe a minute silence on Monday, July 6, 2020, in honour of the ‘gallant soldiers’ of the medical fraternity, during their clinical meetings.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total case count stands at 20,085 with the number of active cases at 5,093 with 122 deaths and 14, 870 recoveries.