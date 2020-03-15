1 hour ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered the closure of all schools and universities in Ghana as his administration moves to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon health authorities announced that six cases of the disease have been recorded in the country within a space of less than 48 hours.

On Sunday evening, in a televised address the president ordered the closure of all educational institutions with effect from Monday, March 16, 2020. He also ordered the suspension of all public gatherings including conferences, sporting events and funerals.

The president said, however, that private funerals will be permitted if there are no more than 25 people in attendance.

Even though educational institutions are being closed, pre-tertiary students who have already registered for basic and secondary school exams will be allowed to attended revision classes. The president asked school authorities to ensure that these classes are conducted in hygienic conditions with appropriate "social distancing" between attendees.

"These are not ordinary times," the president said as he urged the citizens to co-operate with health authorities to help with contact tracing and "community spreading."

"Let us all put our shoulders to the wheel," the president said "and I am confident that together we shall overcome this challenge."

The President also announced that in the coming days the Attorney General will place emergency legislation before parliament to help enforce all the measures announced.