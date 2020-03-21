1 hour ago

Contrary to what has earlier been speculated that the country will be under lockdown following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, it has emerged that the government will do no such thing.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has affirmed that the decision to put the entire nation to sleep is not yet on government's paper.

Speaking a telephone conversion with Akwesi Aboagye on Peace FM's Entertainment Review show Saturday, Oppong Nkrumah revealed that President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Akufo Addo will address the nation tonight on updates about the virus.

According to him, Mr. Akufo-Addo will never announce any such lockdown when he address Ghanaians tonight, adding the news which has widely been circulated should be thrown under the muddies since there is no authenticity therein.

"President will address the nation tonight to give us updates on coronavirus. Nobody should feel panic because the President will not announce any lockdown as has been rumoured", he said.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah also clarified that `confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana is 19 and not 21 as has been reported in the local media and some online portals.