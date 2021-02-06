3 hours ago

The Ahafo Regional NPP Chairman Mr. Kwabena Owusu Sekyere has lambasted members of the opposition NDC communications team over their failure to acknowledge efforts by the Nana Addo-led NPP in fighting against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, there is a need for political parties to support measures to fight the Coronavirus in the country and not politicize the matter.

Reacting to a statement made by an NDC communications team member Sylvester Dake on OTEC FM’S afternoon political talk show dubbed ‘Dwaberem’ on Friday, February 5, 2021, Mr. Owusu Sekyere expressed his satisfaction with the measures Government has put in place to deal with the threat of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mr. Dake while contributing to the show accused the government of doing little as far as the fight against COVID-19 is concerned.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the outspoken Ahafo Regional NPP chair described the statement as a loose talk.

"I don’t understand why almost all NDC communicators always try to score cheap political points with COVID-19. This is an issue of national interest so why the cheap politics”? he quizzed.

Mr. Owusu Sekyere explained that there’s a need for every well-meaning Ghanaian to rally behind the government in order to protect their lives.

He however urged Ghanaians to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols and ignore what he describes as unnecessary commentary by NDC communicators as they were nation wreckers who are always fond of making politics out of every issue.

“NDC has always wanted to see the failure of this government but none of their plans will stand because heaven and earth know we NPP have performed very well in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic” he added.

Financial measures and socioeconomic welfare protection

The government has introduced several measures to mitigate the social and economic impacts of COVID-19. It launched the COVID-19 Alleviation Fund to raise funds for the response including supporting businesses and other social interventions.

The government covered water and electricity bills for the population (100 percent for the very poor and 50 percent for all others including businesses), provided food assistance, supported small and medium-scale enterprises. All testing and treatment for COVID-19 are fully covered by the State government in Ghana.

Aggressive contact tracing

The government started contact tracing immediately after the first cases were confirmed. All known contacts of people who were confirmed positive were tested, which was helpful in initially controlling the spread.

A new contact-tracing app, the COVID-19 Tracker App was launched to help people assess and self-report symptoms, trace contact with infected people, and help infected people get access to health services.

Incentivizing health workers

7,791 health facilities and 18 intensive care units (ICUs) were used to respond to COVID-19. In late April, the government announced that three new infectious disease centers would be built. On April 5, the president announced four incentives for health workers:

Exemption from the payment of tax on their employment emoluments for a three-month period starting April 2020. (This was extended for another three months by the president in his 13th address.)

A daily allowance of 150 Ghanaian cedis (approximately $26) for workers doing contact tracing.

An additional allowance of 50 percent of the monthly basic salary for front-line health workers for four months starting March. The allowance has since been extended by three months.