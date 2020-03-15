52 minutes ago

The government of Ghana has placed travel restrictions on persons coming in from countries that have a high prevalence rate of coronavirus infections.

This forms part of moves to prevent further spread of the virus as Ghana records four more new cases making it six in total, so far.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said at a press conference on Sunday, 15 March 2020 that travelers from countries with more than 200 confirmed cases have been banned from entering Ghana.

He added that all new travellers into the country, henceforth, shall undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

“The government of Ghana is issuing a travelling advisory this afternoon and these are as follows; first, all travel to Ghana is at this stage strongly discouraged until further notice, secondly, any traveller except with Ghanaian citizen and persons with a resident permit who within the last 14 days has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of the coronavirus will not be permitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Airlines are instructed not to allow such persons to embark and border posts are instructed not to allow such persons into the country.”

Dr Badu Sarkodie, Director of Health at the Ghana Health Service announced that all the four new cases were also imported.

Ghana confirmed the first two cases on Thursday.