1 hour ago

Commercial vehicles must now observe a one passenger –the distance in the seating of the passengers they transport in compliance with the social distance protocol to limit the spread of COVID-19.

By this, three-rowed seating passenger vehicles, including taxis, must now carry not more than two passengers on a row, while those carrying four to five passengers on a row must not exceed three.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), who announced this in a statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency, Accra, on Sunday, said the step was in response to the Presidential and the Ghana Health Service measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The statement was jointly signed by Mr Kwame Kuma, the National Chairman of the GPRTU and Mr John Benyawor, the National Chairman of the GRTCC.

“Members are kindly requested to comply with this new measure and ensure that in addition, all transport terminals have adequate running water basins, soap and sanitizers to enable passengers to wash and sanitize their hands before boarding,” it said.

“We count on all commercial vehicle drivers and passengers to cooperate with these measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. We are in this together. Stay safe, stay clean and stay calm,” the statement advised.

The leadership of the transport bodies has had consultations with the President over the measures.