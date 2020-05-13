39 minutes ago

Deputy Minister for Trade, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has stated that the Coronavirus pandemic, has enhanced the re-election chances of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Every great leader is remembered by the crisis of his presidency and President Akufo-Addo will surely be remembered for the Coronavirus pandemic. The way he has handled it has already made him a legend. What this means is that, opponents have become even more unappealing. Whatever chances they had before the coronavirus are now gone,” Mr. Ahenkorah said.

Mr. Ahenkorah, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra on the steps government had so far taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic said the virus brought the best out of President Akufo-Addo and as a result, taken more shine from his opponents.

The Deputy Trade Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tema West said apart from his performance in the Coronavirus pandemic, the implementation of certain social intervention programmes such as Free Senior High School programme, Planting for food and jobs would enhance his chances.

“Even the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) of the UK, predicted that President Akufo-Addo will be elected again in 2020, just like they similarly predicted a win for Akufo-Addo from opposition in 2016.

Mr Ahenkorah said, before the coronavirus, President Akufo-Addo’s winning card was Free SHS. “I mean there were other things like 1V1D, 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, etc, but the Free SHS was really the most popular with the people. Even this one was going to floor opponents, but at least there was a little wiggle room for them to do a little propaganda.

“However, all those slim opportunities have now fizzled out of the window.

“Now when we go to the polls, Ghanaians are going to have their minds filled with how well President Akufo-Addo passed the test of his Presidency - coronavirus. How he acted quickly to close down the country to prevent more infections, and the provisions he made to cushion the poor from its impact. These make others unattractive so much.”

“Coronavirus has really enhanced the chances of President Akufo-Addo who has become the ‘darling boy’ in the political realm and it would, therefore, take a miracle for his opponents to come closer to him in the 2020 polls.”

GNA