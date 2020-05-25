2 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama says the novel Coronavirus pandemic has exposed the weaknesses in the economic paradigm of African countries.

According to him, with innovative leadership and a belief in Africa enterprising and dynamic young people, the situation should be turned around.

John Dramani Mahama, however, believes most African countries are struggling in the area of health infrastructure as the virus continues to put pressure on health facilities and healthcare workers across the globe.

In a statement to mark the Africa Union (AU) Day celebrations, the former President indicated that, “COVID-19 has exposed the structural weaknesses of our economic paradigm as exporters of primary goods and importers of finished products.

“But with innovative leadership and a belief in especially our enterprising and dynamic young people, we can and we should turn the wheels of the African Economy back on track. Happy AU Day”.

The AU Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.

Read the full statement below

John Mahama on #AfricaDay 2020

Seven years ago, I joined my colleague Heads of State in Addis Ababa to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our Continental Union, the African Union.

We adopted #Agenda2063 as our blueprint for transforming our continent into a future significant global partner.

Across our continent, as we celebrate #AfricaDay on Monday, May 25, we must dedicate ourselves as a people and governments towards realising the objectives of #Agenda2063 and building #TheAfricaWeWant.

COVID-19 has exposed the structural weaknesses of our economic paradigm as exporters of primary goods and importers of finished products. But with innovative leadership and a belief in especially our enterprising and dynamic young people, we can and we should turn the wheels of the African Economy back on track.

Happy AU Day.

John Dramani Mahama

Cantonments - Accra