1 hour ago

Social Commentator and controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would have lost the 2020 general elections if the Coronavirus pandemic was not present.

He made these comments in an interview on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Kwame Afrifa Mensah.

“Let us be honest to the president, if COVID-19 was not present the NPP would have likely lost the election. COVID-19 has slowed down things and given the NPP an advantage. We need to let the president know that things are not going well. If it wasn’t for COVID-19, the NPP will have no stand”, he said.

He referenced the defeat of about forty Members of Parliament (MPs) in the NPP’s primaries as proof that the grounds were shaky for the ruling party.

“You will recall that forty (40) MPs lost their seats and 65 went unopposed. If those 65 went to the elections, the total MPs who will lose their seats will be about one hundred (100). The people are angry. The president must know about this and do something about it.

Do you remember that in 2018, there was a report that MPs were going to lose their seats? They didn’t take it seriously. Maybe it will be easy for Nana Addo to defeat Mahama but the job is on the ground in the constituencies”.

A Plus remarked that people who wanted to vote for change are eagerly registering for the new voters’ register. He further encouraged all to join in the exercise.

“It is very important that everyone registers. People are very interested in the registration. People who are not part of the owners of the country are registering”, he added.