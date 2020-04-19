3 hours ago

A Headmaster and two students have voluntarily sacrificed money, time and energy to create awareness on COVID-19 pandemic in the Dormaa East District.

They are Mr Solomon Ameyaw Akumfi, Headmaster of Dormaa-Akwamu Junior High School and Messrs. Seth Osei Peprah and Stephen Osei Afriyie, first-year students of the Okuafo-Pa Agri-Business Centre near Kyeremasu in the District.

Speaking on behalf of his two other colleagues in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Mr Akumfi stated they had taken advantage of the imposition of restrictions on social gatherings to embark on the campaign to sensitise the people about the disease to check community spread.

He said they were inspired to embark on the awareness campaign to complement the effort of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Health Minister and other groups and institutions working tirelessly to contain the COVID-19.

Mr. Akumfi said they had sensitised the populace in some communities such as Asuotiano, Akontanim, Wamanafo, Kyeremasu, Dormaa-Akwamu and Wamfie in the Dormaa East since they started the campaign somewhere in late March this year.

“We intend to extend the campaign to Dormaa-Ahenkro and other communities in the Dormaa Central Municipality”, Mr. Akumfi added.

"In some of the remote communities some share one basin and use one tissue to wipe hands while others have myths about the disease labelling it as 'white man disease' or 'rich man's ailment', but through our education, we are helping to change the misconception and wrong perceptions”, Mr Akumfi explained.

He said they had received support from some well-meaning indigenes, including Mr. William Sabi, the Member of Parliament for Dormaa East and appealed for more financial support from individuals and organisations to enable them to achieve their objectives.

Mr. Akumfi said he sacrificed his salary to buy a megaphone and a banner while one student volunteered a tricycle used in conveying them to locations.

He gave the assurance they would continue to spread the message until the situation in the country returns to normalcy.