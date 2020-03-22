2 hours ago

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has commended police officers and other Ghanaian workers mandated to go to work across the country amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Ghana has so far recorded 19 cases.

The government, in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus, has placed a ban on all public gatherings including church and mosque services; as well as funerals and festivals.

Schools have also been closed down temporarily.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, 21 March 2020, the IGP stated: “To all my police officers and others in Ghana who cannot work from home and who, by the necessity of saving lives or property, cannot apply the recommended social distancing, but put your lives at risk for our motherland, ‘I salute you’.”

