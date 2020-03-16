1 hour ago

The National Women's Organizer of NPP, Madam Kate Gyamfua has appealed to all women in Ghana to fast for three days to ask God to heal the land of the deadly Corona Virus which has plagued our land and the world.

The fasting which starts tomorrow Tuesday 17th March 2020 will end on Thursday 19th March 2020 from 6 am to 6 pm daily.

Madam Gyamfua asked all women to take inspiration from the Bible in Psalms 31 and pray to God to help Ghana in these hard times.

She also asked all and sundry to ensure proper hygienic orders especially as the Schoolkids are home and roaming about to help minimize the spread of the virus.

Madam Kate Gyamfua could also not fathom those making politics with the coronavirus and asked them to have a change of heart since the Virus does not discriminate in any way.

Source: peacefmonline