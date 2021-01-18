2 hours ago

Brother of renowned journalist, political commentator and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has been reported dead.

Nanabanyin Pratt, a Public Relations expert and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), is reported to have died from Coronavirus complications on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

His passing adds to the country’s current death statistics and rising active case figures.

Nanabanyin Pratt is a past executive of the Institute of Public Relations and a former Managing Director of the New Times Corporation.

Meanwhile, in his most recent address to the nation on the COVID-19, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed grave disappointment in the growing disregard for the safety protocols against the spread of the virus, sending the strongest indication yet that he will be forced to send the country back into partial lockdown should the trend continue.

"“…We have seen an upsurge in the number of active cases, from a little over 900 to 1,924. Our COVID-19 treatment centres have gone from having zero patients to now being full because of the upsurge in infections.

“We do not want to go back to the days of partial lockdowns, which had a negative impact on our economy and our way of life. But should that become necessary, i.e., should the number of active cases continue to increase at the current rate, I will have no option but to re-impose these restrictions because it is better to be safe than to be sorry. So together, let us all ensure that we respect the protocols,” the President said.

Source: Ghanaweb