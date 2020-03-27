2 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, has charged traditional and local government authorities to protect the aged in society as the country worked towards containing the coronavirus disease.

He said the aged remained the most vulnerable since the outbreak of the pandemic and charged duty bearers to plan for their safety and well-being.

"It must not be business as usual. Let's be each other's keeper. Let's show love. We've done enough politics. It's time we come together and be each other's keeper," Togbe Afede who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs said.

He said this when he donated sanitizers and GH¢100,000.00 to two hospitals in Ho for the Coronavirus fight.

The hospitals are; Ho Teaching Hospital-GH¢60,000.00 and Ho Municipal Hospital-GH¢40,000.00.

Togbe Afede also gave over 2,200 hand sanitizers to the two Hospitals and communities in the Asogli State.

He said the gesture was to support the facilities and communities to fight the pandemic, urging traditional authorities to champion environmental cleanliness and ensured that their subjects obeyed health protocols from the World Health Organization and directives from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Togbe Afede cautioned against abandoning the elderly to their fate and asked that caregivers and duty bearers ensured that they went for regular medical checkups and given prompt attention at health facilities.

He commended the hospitals for their efforts so far in combating the disease and urged them to remain focused.

Dr. John Tampouri, Chief Executive of the Ho Teaching Hospital, said the Volta Region was lucky not to have recorded any case yet and described the gesture as timely.

He said the Hospital could not sustain the expenditure of GH¢240.00 daily on tissue paper for hand washing at the facility and called for more support.

Dr. Lawrence Kumi, Medical Superintendent, Ho Municipal Hospital, expressed gratitude to Togbe Afede and assured that the support would be put to good use.

Source: peacefmonline