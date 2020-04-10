1 hour ago

The Bureau of Public Safety has called for a 21 day lockdown/restricted movement across all sixteen regions of the country amidst the surge in Ghana’s case count of the Coronavirus.

In a Press Statement, following the extension of the partial lockdown announced by the President last night, BPS said if the President and the Response Team do not take further bold and radical steps, all the good efforts applied so far will come to nought.

It further re-echoed the need for the nation to scale up the tracing and testing capacity and efforts.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday night, April,09,2020 extended the partial lockdown in Greater Accra and Kumasi by one more week subject to review.

This will take effect on Monday, April, 13, 2020, President Akufo-Addo announced in a national broadcast on Thursday, April, 09,2020.

Addressing the nation in his 6th address in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic, the President justified imposing the restrictions insisting they are necessary in this crucial moment.

“I take no delight in announcing these restrictions, however, let us all remember that it has been put in place for our collective good,” the President stressed.