Renowned journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has reiterated calls for the government to lock down the epicentres of COVID-19.

The country's Coronavirus case count has risen to 5,735 from 5,638 on Saturday evening.

According to the Ghana Health Service, there has been another increase in the number of recoveries from 1,460 to 1,754.

The number of deaths now stand at 29.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM’s morning show 'Kokrokoo' last Friday, Kwesi Pratt said in order to stop the spread of the virus, the government must lockdown the regions with a high prevalence of the virus.

"Lockdown epicentres now and I am not the only advocating for that..." he said.

Epicentres

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has identified, Accra and Tema in the Greater Accra Region and Kumasi and Obuasi in the Ashanti Region as the epicentres of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ghana.

We don't believe in lockdown any longer

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has said that the government of Ghana does not believe in the effectiveness of lockdown as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking at a press conference by the Ministry of Information last Thursday, Mr Agyeman-Manu said lessons learnt by government after the imposition of restriction on movements in some parts of the country for a period, indicates that a lockdown is not going to help in the nation’s fight.

