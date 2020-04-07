43 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and pairs of Gum Boots to health workers at Effia-Nkwanta Hospital.

The donation aims at supporting their work towards the management of the COVID-19 disease.

The presentation is part of a total of 650 PPE and 650 gumboots procured by Mr. Mahama, who is also the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for distribution to a number of medical facilities across the country.

The Western Regional Chairman of the NDC, Nana Kojo Toku made the presentation on behalf of the former President.

As part of his contribution to fight the virus, the former leader formed the COVID-19 Technical Team to assist in public education.

Following this, he also engaged in making the donations to major health facilites with quality health items including PPE's on behalf of the NDC.

Making the donation on his (Flagbearer) behalf, Nana Kojo Toku thanked the country’s frontline health workers for their dedication, hard work and sacrifice as the nation grapples with the coronavirus.

Nana Toku was accompanied by other members of the NDC Regional Executive body including Joseph Nelson, Regional Secretary of NDC, Japhet Baidoo, Regional Organizer, and a member of the NDC COVID-19 Team Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah.

He urged government to work faster to ensure the urgent supply of the required protective clothing and logistics for the health workers to maintain their confidence as they come into contact with hundreds of people during these times.

Dr Joseph K. Tambil, who received the items thanked President Mahama for the support, pledging that the hospital will put them to good use.

As part of Mr. Mahama’s support for the country’s health workers, a quantity of PPEs and gum boots have already been presented to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ho Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and Koforidua Government Hospital.

Speaking at a ceremony on Saturday to announce the supply of the materials, President Mahama said he was deeply touched by the enthusiasm and the sacrifice of the health workers, adding that "I, John Dramani Mahama, appreciate you all, and Ghanaians appreciate you all".

He also lamented the non-availability of protective clothing for the health workers.

"I must quickly add that it is not a good thing that health workers, across the country, still, do not have personal protective equipment. This is obviously because we did not plan early as a country and our importation of test kits was also late. Also the demand for test kits and PPEs have outstripped supply globally"

Source: peacefmonline