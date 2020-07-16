1 hour ago

Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, has called on citizens to join him in fasting and prayer against the spread and impact of coronavirus in the country.

The president urged “all religiously inclined citizens and residents of Malawi” to fast and pray for three days starting Thursday.

He has also declared Sunday a national day of thanksgiving.

“The president asks that prayers be lifted up for the recovery of those infected and affected by the virus; the protection and sustenance of healthcare workers on the front-lines of the fight, the protection and diligence of those who have not yet contracted the virus, the effectiveness of the presidential taskforce on Covid-19,” a statement signed by Information Minister Gospel Kazako said.

The president is a former church pastor, who led the Malawi Assemblies of God church for 24 years.

He became leader of then opposition Malawi Congress Party in 2013 without having any previous political experience, and was elected president in the June 23 election rerun, beating incumbent Peter Mutharika.

bbc