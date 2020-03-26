1 hour ago

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that there is a high possibility of coronavirus being transmitted sexually.

Ehanire said this during an emergency press briefing in Abuja on Thursday March 26. He said; “I believe that if a person is positive, the virus can be transmitted sexually.”

There is however a lot of research ongoing on the pattern of transmission of the disease. While some some scientists have claimed that the virus cannot be transmitted through sexual intercourse except via oral sex, Scientist Jessica Justman told The Guardian UK that they are not seeing patterns that indicate sexual transmission.

Justman however advised romantic partners to steer clear of each other when there is a confirmation of being infected with the virus.