1 hour ago

The Chairman of Mortuary Workers Union, Edmund Mensah has hinted that mortuary workers will lay down their tools for the negligence of members of the union by health authorities in the country.

According to him, health authorities have failed to give them tools to carry out their mandatory work should a victim of Coronavirus pass on.

Speaking in an interview on ‘Medo Ghana’ with Kwaku Dawuro on Kingdom TV / Kingdom FM on Sunday said they will lay down their tools next week if the relevant authorities do not quickly provide them with tools to augment their mandate as mortuary workers.

Edmund Mensah said as stakeholders, health authorities have not engaged them as cases of Coronavirus continue to soar for them to be sensitized in the discharge of their work.

‘Our management has not involved as in the education nor tools for us to work with should a victim of Coronavirus die.No one has involved us. We have been ignored,’ he emphasized.

He reiterated that politicians are only making things look good in the eyes of Ghanaians but they as major stakeholders have been avoided.

‘Are we not Ghanaians, why should we be ignored when we will carry dead bodies of Covid-19 victims, should we carry the virus to our families’?

Source: kingdomfmonline