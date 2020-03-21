40 minutes ago

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, says her husband, Sam Ekufful, has tested negative for the novel Coronavirus.

In a Facebook post cited by GhanaWeb, the Ablekuma West MP wrote, “Suspected Covid-19 specimen for SAM EKUFFUL submitted on 21/03/2020 tested NEGATIVE for SARS-COV-2 virus.”

Mr Sam Ekufful went into self-isolation last week after he arrived from the UK.

"We leave his food at the door. If we want to talk to him, we stand at a safe distance away and talk to him, we wave him, he's okay," Ursula told the media.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful who was very nervous about her husband status stated that, "It is necessary if we want the COVID-19 pandemic to end. He can't chat with the kids or sit in the living room you can't sit in our living room. It is like a self-imposed house arrest.”

She, however, expressed her gratitude to all friends, family and well-wishers who showed concern for her family.

COVID-19 cases in Ghana rise to 24

Three more cases of the novel Coronavirus were confirmed positive by health officials in Ghana.

This makes the number of active cases 23 with one death.

“23 of the confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation and one of the cases who had an underlying chronic pulmonary condition prior to having COVID-19 died on Saturday, March 21, 2020,” the Ghana Health Service said.

The 23 infected persons, however, “are being managed in isolation, and are doing well on treatment,” the update stated further.

17 out of the 23 persons are Ghanaians and seven are foreign nationals from Norway, Lebanon, China, France and the UK.

Regarding contact tracing, a total of 575 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

One of the contacts developed symptoms and has been confirmed positive.

Source: Ghanaweb.com