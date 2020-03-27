3 hours ago

Nation Builders Corps (NABco) trainees in the Ashanti Region have indicated their readiness to join hands in the fight against COVID-19.

According to them, it was time all able-bodied men and women took part in the national fight to stop the further spread of the virus in the country.

Mr Dennis Kwakwa, Ashanti Regional NABco Coordinator told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi that, some of the trainees have mobilized themselves and ready to offer their services to the nation.

He said they were ready to sacrifice to undertake community sensitization and education on the dangers of the disease, its prevention and control protocols as directed by the government and the Ministry of Health.

Mr Kwakwa said the trainees who were always working in the communities would be very effective in community education and provide the needed support services to front line health workers to help combat the further spread of the disease in communities.

Mr Abubakar Sidique, a trainee, who also spoke to the GNA stressed the need for all to abide by the precautionary measures outlined by the government to stay safe from the virus.

Source: GNA