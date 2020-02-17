1 hour ago

Minority Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed disappointment in government for its seeming refusal to treat the situation of some Ghanaian students in China as urgent.

He was appalled that while other countries have taken necessary steps to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, China, the government of Ghana has resorted to send staple foods to over 300 Ghanaian students trapped in the Chinese province.

“Yesterday February 16, 2020 - the Government of Nepal was the latest to evacuate 175 Nepalese nationals stranded in Wuhan, China. Many countries continue to evacuate their nationals as they strictly adhere to WHO evacuation protocols.” He stated on social media.

His comment followed an announcement by Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, of the “readiness” of the Akufo-Addo government to ship loads of Ghanaian staple foods like “shito, gari and kenkey that can last over 2 weeks without going bad,” to the over 300 Ghanaian students who have been trapped in the Chinese province of Wuhan by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

According to the Minister of Health, his outfit has been in constant consultations and engagements with the World Health Organization (WHO), regional bodies, the Chinese authorities, and they all do not encourage the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from China at this time as efforts at containing the disease are being made.

Ablakwa who is unsatisfied with the explanation given by Agyemang Manu warned that many are watching how swift government will treat the issue noting that “this cannot be Ghana’s standard”

“In Ghana, our Government claims WHO has advised against evacuating Ghanaians in Wuhan and that Government will rather send gari, shito, and kenkey. Ghanaians, particularly those in the diaspora are taking note and the world is watching. This cannot be Ghana’s standard.”

Meanwhile, Okudzeto addressing the press at Parliament House warned that if a three-day ultimatum is not adhered to by government, "we will reconvene as a Minority caucus and announce the next action to scale up pressure to demand action from the government”.

“We are very serious about this matter because the report that we are getting indicates that the situation in China is getting out of hand,” he stated.

He was joined by the Minority Ranking Member on Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

Source: Ghanaweb