1 hour ago

In the wake of the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, with two recorded cases in Ghana, the Ghana Education Service, on Friday, 13th March, in a well-publicized statement, ordered all heads of schools to suspend public activities until further notice.

The Director-General of the GES, Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said “public activities such as Speech and Prize-Giving Days” have been suspended “until further directives are given by the Director-General.”

Just as he continued to flout the directives, such as stopping hand shakes, in his recent visit to the Northern Region, John Mahama again defied this directive by the GES.

On Saturday, 14th March he attended the 15th anniversary celebration of St. Andrews Senior High School in Assin Fosu.

How irresponsible can the former President get? And this is a man who wants Ghanaians to give him another opportunity to rule Ghana?

God forbid. Ghanaians cannot entrust the destiny of the nation into the hands of such a person who doesn't show responsibility in the wake of this outbreak. It will never happen.

Thomas Nabila

Jirapa