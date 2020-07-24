3 hours ago

Government is making arrangements for more Ghanaians stranded abroad as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to return home.

So far, a total of 2,250 have been aided back home safely.

The evacuees would go through the mandated 14-day quarantine before being allowed to go to their individual homes.

Presenting the mid-year budget review on Thursday, July 23, Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta indicated that government rolled out the Operation Return Home Programme in response to calls by about 3,212 Ghanaians stranded abroad in the thick of the global fight against coronavirus.

“As at end-June 2020, a total of 2,250 individuals had been evacuated with Government bearing the full cost of flight and mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine services for 1,116 persons, most of whom are students,” he stated.

“Additionally, support was given to 1,134 persons to cover part of the cost of the mandatory quarantine.

“The remaining 962 are expected to be evacuated by end of July 2020.”

Mr Ofori-Atta noted that Ghanaians back home were also not left out in terms of the aid given by government.

He mentioned that a total amount of GH¢54.3 million was expended on dry food packs and hot cooked meals to support households during the three-week lockdown in Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema.

“This was in addition to an amount of GH¢50.2 million transferred to the 400,000 most-vulnerable individuals under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme.”

3news