A pastor and a father of six has decided to go to the streets to hawk smokies after he was forced to cancel worship services due to government’s directive over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter Musyoka, who is based in Kitui, lamented the tough times he is currently going through with his family of nine.

“Most pastors are having it rough because they would get something small from the offerings and tithes that they would collect but now we are sleeping hungry,” Mr Musyoka said in an interview with NTV.

He said despite delivering summons through digital platforms no one was sending any offering to them.

The 38-year-old preacher has served at the New Apostolic Church Mwingi Township from 2007.

He called on the government to consider re-opening churches, adding that the sanctuaries would follow directives set by the government.

The pastor’s plea came days after clergymen in Nyanza and Kakamega pleaded with the government to re-open churches.

The clergymen stated that they would allow only a few individuals to attend churches in order to ensure social distance was observed.

