2 hours ago

The Church of Pentecost has released its multipurpose edifice – the Pentecost Convention Center (PCC) – located at Gomoa Fetteh, to the Government of Ghana for use as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s “Ekosii Sen” radio talk show on Thursday, April 23, 2020, the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye said “The government wants a place to isolate the COVID-19 Patients and they have called upon the Church of Pentecost. If the Government makes this request of you, you can’t deny them so that is one big thing and it can accommodate over 1,000 patients and more than 300 medical personnel.

“So we are waiting for the Government to take charge and take care of the people. We know that when they come on our land, they will be healed. We have completed all arrangements and we’ve signed an MOU to that effect.”

The Ghana Health Service is struggling to have isolation centres across the country to accommodate both suspected and confirmed coronavirus cases. Some communities have been protesting against attempts to use schools in their respective environments as isolation centres.

The Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) is a 250-acre square area of land which is located at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region of Ghana. Inaugurated in May 2013, the ultra-modern edifice is designed to hold a convention for individuals and groups who wish to promote and share common interests.

The centre offers sufficient auditoriums, conference centres, accommodation and a floor area to accommodate several thousand attendees.

The venue is suitable for major camp meetings, church general meetings and trade exhibition. PCC has four auditoriums with 5000, 3000, 500 and 200 sitting capacities respectively. It also contains 50 to 100 sitting capacity conference rooms, range of executive, standard and economy accommodations and 3000 seater restaurant.

The Church of Pentecost has already released 12 cinema Vans to the National Commission for Civic Education, NCCE, to enhance awareness and public education on coronavirus.

Apart from this gesture, the Church continues to donate medical supplies, food items and drinks to health institutions and vulnerable persons across the country during this pandemic.