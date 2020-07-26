2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, July 26, 2020 address Ghanaians on updates of the novel coronavirus barring any last-minute changes.

This will be the first time the President will be addressing the country after he went into self-isolation for fourteen(14) days having been exposed to an infected person said to be a security detail

The President is expected to address the country on measures taken to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the country and other measures to protect the citizenry.

The President according to information gathered will also address issues on whether or not the country’s borders will remain closed to human traffic or the lockdown will be extended further.

It is not clear if the President will speak on issues with regards to firing of warning shots at a registration center by one of his Ministers.

Earlier this week, the Finance Minister presenting the mid-year budget review in Parliament indicated that to mitigate the plight of Ghanaians during these trying periods, the government has further extended the free water and electricity to lifeline consumers to another three months.